FC 24 RTTK Tracker – Verso la fase ad eliminazione

RTTK Tracker

FC 24 RTTK Tracker – Verso la fase ad eliminazione (Di giovedì 9 novembre 2023) Vuoi scoprire quali card RTTK stanno per ottenere l’upgrade o l’hanno già ottenuto? Aggiungi il nostro Tracker ai preferiti per non perdere gli aggiornamenti! Le card Road to the Knockouts (RTTK), “Verso la fase ad eliminazione” nella traduzione italiana, su FC 24 hanno la possibilità di ottenere al massimo due upgrade: In caso di qualificazione alla fase ad eliminazione diretta della stessa competizione in cui hanno disputato la fase a gironi (ad esempio non viene preso in considerazione il passaggio del turno delle squadre terze classificate nei gironi di Champions League che “retrocedono” in Europa League In caso di vittoria di almeno 2 delle ultime 5 partite dei gironi, ossia di quelle disputate da martedì 3 ottobre in ...
