CleverTap customers saw a 561% ROI according to a study by Independent Research Firm (Di giovedì 9 novembre 2023) MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/
customers of CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, have seen a significant 561% return on investment (ROI), according to a Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study commissioned by CleverTap. The study investigates the potential ROI enterprises may realize by deploying CleverTap's platform. It highlights how CleverTap has helped brands deliver personalized and precisely timed interactions across various digital channels, improving user engagement and retention rates. By analyzing real-time user behavior, CleverTap enabled brands with more informed decision-making, leading to higher conversion rates and a better understanding of campaign ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
customers of CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, have seen a significant 561% return on investment (ROI), according to a Forrester Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study commissioned by CleverTap. The study investigates the potential ROI enterprises may realize by deploying CleverTap's platform. It highlights how CleverTap has helped brands deliver personalized and precisely timed interactions across various digital channels, improving user engagement and retention rates. By analyzing real-time user behavior, CleverTap enabled brands with more informed decision-making, leading to higher conversion rates and a better understanding of campaign ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
CleverTap customers saw a 561% ROI according to a study by ... PR Newswire
CleverTap: Leading customer engagement platform will be at Flux! e27
CleverTap customers saw a 561% ROI according to a study by Independent Research FirmMOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and MUMBAI, India, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers of CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement platform, have seen a significant 561% return on investment (ROI), according to ...
Suki AI Wins 2023 North American Frost & Sullivan Entrepreneurial Company of the Year AwardThe findings from digital workplace analytics... at 10:18 CleverTap customers saw a 561% ROI according to a study by Independent Research Firm Customers of CleverTap, the all-in-one engagement ...
CleverTap customersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CleverTap customers