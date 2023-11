Blood of Zeus | il ritorno della serie animata Netflix nel trailer della Stagione 2

Blood of Zeus: il ritorno della serie animata Netflix nel trailer della ... Movieplayer

Geeked Week 2023: ecco tutti gli annunci a sorpresa su "Avatar - La ... About Netflix

For everyone looking forward to the second season of the fantasy series, Netflix released the briefest of teaser trailers. The new episodes will start streaming sometime in 2024.The series will return after a four year hiatus. Blood of Zeus's Season 2 teaser gives a glimpse into the upcoming episodes, as Hades urges Zeus to wage war against humans. The showrunners told ...