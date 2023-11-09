AEW | Sting e Darby Allin sconfiggono The Outrunners Truth Magnum e Turbo Floyd a Dynamite

AEW Sting

AEW: Sting e Darby Allin sconfiggono The Outrunners (Truth Magnum e Turbo Floyd) a Dynamite (Di giovedì 9 novembre 2023) Appena qualche giorno fa Tony Khan, attraverso X, aveva annunciato a sorpresa che Sting e Darby Allin avrebbero formato nuovamente un team in un match contro The Outrunners (Truth Magnum e Turbo Floyd). The Icoin è tornato ad esibirsi in Oregon dopo oltre 30 anni. L’ultima volta fu nel 1989. Truth e Darby hanno dato via all’incontro. Gli Outrunners hanno preso per un breve momento il controllo del match mettendo fuori gioco Darby. Sting, preso il cambio, ha attaccato entrambi gli avversari e con una Scorpion Deathlock su Truth ha vinto il match sottomissione. Appena quattro settimane fa Sting aveva annunciato il suo ritiro ...
