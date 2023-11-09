AEW | Mariah May “The Glamour” is All Elite!

(Di giovedì 9 novembre 2023) Questa notte a Dynamite è stato annunciato cheMay ha firmato un contratto con la All Elite Wrestling., a 25 anni, è considerata un grande talento. Già un mese fa, durante una ospitata al podcast “The Mike and JD Show”, Scott E Wrestlin avava messo evidenza che il contratto della wrestler con la STARDOM sarebbe scaduto il 30 settembre e che Tony Khan era molto interessato.May has arrived in All Elite Wrestling!Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@RJCity1 @Mayx pic.twitter.com/JsoD4buor4— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2023 Theai microfoni si è mostrata molto entusiasta e pronta ad integrarsi in AEW. Ha poi espresso il suo desiderio diconoscere Toni Storm, affermando che questo è stato “il motivo che l’ha spinta a entrare nell’azienda”. RJ ha assicurato ...

Mariah May è apparsa a AEW Dynamite ed ha firmato ufficialmente con la All Elite Wrestling. Stanotte, si è tenuto un nuovo episodio di AEW Dynamite, durante il quale Samoa Joe ha reso vacante il ROH W ...- Tony Schiavone interviewed Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida, who signed the contract for their match at AEW Full Gear. Storm stated that she became history, and the spotlight belongs to her.