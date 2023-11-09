AEW: Hangman Page attacca Swerve Strickland al termine del match con Penta El Zero Miedo (Di giovedì 9 novembre 2023) Questa notte a Dynamite, il terzo match in programma ha visto Swerve Strickland e Penta el Zero Miedo affrontarsi. Il match, come previsto, non è mancato di azione e colpi di scena. Verso la conclusione, Strickland ha evitato un Fear Factor e ha colpito il lottatore messicano con una Swerve Stomp, vincendo l’incontro. Dopo il combattimento, Swerve ha cercato di togliere la maschera a Penta. Tuttavia, Hangman Page è apparso sul ring con una sedia e l’ha attaccato. Il personale di sicurezza è riuscito in qualche modo a trattenere la sua ira, ma Page li ha attaccati dopodiché ha eseguito una Deadeye dalla rampa ...Leggi su aewuniverse
