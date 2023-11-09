AEW | Dream Match a Full Gear! Young Bucks vs Omega & Jericho ed un altro incontro aggiunti alla card

AEW Dream

AEW: Dream Match a Full Gear! Young Bucks vs Omega & Jericho ed un altro incontro aggiunti alla card (Di giovedì 9 novembre 2023) Durante l’ultimo episodio di Dynamite andato in onda nella notte, tramite un segmento backstage è stato sancito un vero e proprio Dream Match per Full Gear, prossimo PPV di casa AEW. Gli Young Bucks metteranno in palio il loro status di #1 Contender agli AEW Tag-Team Titles contro Chris Jericho e Kenny Omega, che dovranno separarsi in caso di sconfitta, interrompendo questo inatteso team autoproclamatosi Golden Jets. "If you wanna do this tag-team thing all over again – We'll do it" – Kenny OmegaWatch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#GoldenJets @KennyOmegamanX @IAmJericho @YoungBucks pic.twitter.com/tEHj3PIgvU— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 9, 2023 Ma non è stato l’unico ...
