WWE | Noam Dar mantiene l’Heritage Cup ma l’Alpha Academy rimane protagonista assoluta a NXT!

(Di mercoledì 8 novembre 2023)Dar ha difeso con successo la sua NXT Heritage Cup contro Akira Tozawa, “nuovo” membro del. Quest’ultima l’ha supportato, al completo, durante l’incontro ma ciò non è bastato per consentire al giapponese di piegare la resistenza della Supernova, che si è aggiudicata il match. La loro presenza ha evitato però il peggio per Tozawa, scacciando Dar e la Meta-Four da bordo ring a fine incontro, rendendo di fatto il giapponese un nuovo membro ad honorem della stable. .@TozawaAkira might not have gotten the win, but now he knows #Alphaalways has back #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/GI8i7cmkSE— WWE (@WWE) November 8, 2023 Ma non è stato l’unico match in cui Otis, Maxinne e Chad Gable sono stati protagonisti. In seguito ad un alterco backstage, l’ex Money in the Bank Winner ha sfidato e sconfitto ...

NXT Risultati Live 07-11-2023 - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling

Noam Dar Retains Heritage Cup In WWE NXT Opener Wrestling Headlines

Later in the show, following a backstage confrontation between Alpha Academy and Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp, Myles Bourne, and Charlie Dempsey, Otis defeated Drew Gulak in a singles match. The bout marked ...Noam Dar vs. Akira Tozawa - Heritage Cup Match Alpha Academy was there ringside to assist Tozawa, and Chad Gable was back on NXT after seven long years! Dar had the early advantage, but Tozawa ...