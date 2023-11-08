OPPO and Hasselblad Announced to Co-Develop the Next Generation of HyperTone Camera Systems Following Aesthetics

OPPO and

OPPO and Hasselblad Announced to Co-Develop the Next Generation of HyperTone Camera Systems Following Aesthetics (Di mercoledì 8 novembre 2023) (Adnkronos) - PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach - 8 November 2023 – At Paris Photo 2023, one of the world's largest international art fairs dedicated to photography, Global technology brand OPPO and the legendary Camera manufacturer, Hasselblad, today Announced a joint venture to co-Develop the Next Generation of HyperTone Camera Systems in 2024. Following Aesthetics, HyperTone Camera Systems will usher in a new era in computational photography. The Systems will initially arrive in future Find series flagships, providing users with an unprecedented mobile imaging experience beyond imagination. OPPO ...
