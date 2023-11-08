OPPO and Hasselblad Announced to Co-Develop the Next Generation of HyperTone Camera Systems Following Aesthetics (Di mercoledì 8 novembre 2023) (Adnkronos) - PARIS, FRANCE – Media OutReach - 8 November 2023 – At Paris Photo 2023, one of the world's largest international art fairs dedicated to photography, Global technology brand OPPO and the legendary Camera manufacturer, Hasselblad, today Announced a joint venture to co-Develop the Next Generation of HyperTone Camera Systems in 2024. Following Aesthetics, HyperTone Camera Systems will usher in a new era in computational photography. The Systems will initially arrive in future Find series flagships, providing users with an unprecedented mobile imaging experience beyond imagination. OPPO ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
OPPO and Hasselblad Announced to Co-Develop the Next Generation of HyperTone Camera Systems Following Aesthetics
Samsung Gauss ufficiale: con l'IA generativa gli smartphone Galaxy avranno i super poteri... soprattutto chatbot: come Samsung ci lavorano anche Honor, Xiaomi e OPPO. L'anno prossimo sarà interessante vedere come i modelli di IA generativa risponderanno ad alcune domande "scomode": una IA ...
