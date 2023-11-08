Newgen Recognized in October 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Fourth Time in a Row (Di mercoledì 8 novembre 2023) Newgen has been identified as a Niche Player based on its ability to execute and completeness of vision. NEW DELHI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Newgen Recognized in October 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms Fourth Time in a RowNEW DELHI, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of digital transformation platform, has been recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm report for Enterprise Low-Code ...
United Community Partners with Newgen to Digitally Transform its Loan Origination ProcessNewgen Software Inc., a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, NewgenONE, today announced that United Community (UCBI) has selected Newgen to transform its Small Business Loan ...
