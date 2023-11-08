Global demand for connected vehicle data grows Geotab's subscriptions to 4 million (Di mercoledì 8 novembre 2023) LONDON, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Geotab®, the Global leader in connected transportation solutions, announces that it has surpassed 4 million subscriptions worldwide. This milestone underscores the significant and growing demand for high-quality data intelligence, a critical catalyst in advanced decision making which is driving the ongoing transformation of the transportation sector. Geotab's data-driven insights have been instrumental in enhancing performance, safety and sustainability for fleets ranging from small to large including Fortune 500s and governments of all levels. Geotab has a rich 23-year history, and achieved the 3 million subscription milestone in 2022. In just over one year, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Geotab®, the Global leader in connected transportation solutions, announces that it has surpassed 4 million subscriptions worldwide. This milestone underscores the significant and growing demand for high-quality data intelligence, a critical catalyst in advanced decision making which is driving the ongoing transformation of the transportation sector. Geotab's data-driven insights have been instrumental in enhancing performance, safety and sustainability for fleets ranging from small to large including Fortune 500s and governments of all levels. Geotab has a rich 23-year history, and achieved the 3 million subscription milestone in 2022. In just over one year, the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Cellares Raises $255M Series C to Launch First Integrated Development and Manufacturing Organization (IDMO) and Pioneering Smart Factory to Meet Global Demand for Life-Saving Cell Therapies
Ripple e Onafriq collaborano per nuovi corridoi di pagamento in Africa, Regno Unito, Australia e GolfoAaron Sears, vicepresidente senior di Ripple per il global customer success, ha dichiarato a Cointelegraph: Pyypl è già un partner di Ripple nella sua soluzione di on - demand liquidity (ODL) e si ...
China's ByteDance to overhaul VR arm Pico as global demand ... ETBrandEquity
Oil sputters near three-month lows as demand concerns mount Reuters Italia
Flipkart Co-founder Binny Bansal is launching an AI startupFlipkart Co-founder Binny Bansal is launching an AI startup - Billionaire Binny Bansal, known for his success in Indian e-commerce through co-founding Flipkart and ...
ITV flags advertising weakness as studios business growth softensAs a result, income at ITV Studios is anticipated to rise by just 3 per cent in 2023, compared to 19 per cent the previous year, although the firm expects 'good global demand' from the division over ...
Global demandSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Global demand