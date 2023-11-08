Ghostbusters | Frozen Empire è il titolo del nuovo film | ecco il primo trailer

Ghostbusters Frozen

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire è il titolo del nuovo film, ecco il primo trailer (Di mercoledì 8 novembre 2023) A sorpresa è arrivato il primo teaser del film, sequel di Ghostbusters: Legacy, che uscirà nel 2024. Sony e Columbia Pictures hanno diffuso in streaming il teaser trailer del sequel di Ghostbusters: Legacy, che si intitolerà Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, in arrivo nelle sale di tutto il mondo nel 2024. In Italia il film sarà tradotto come Ghostbusters: Minaccia Glaciale. Il teaser conferma che il sequel si svolge a New York City, dove sono stati ambientati i primi due film di Ghostbusters, e presenta una nuova minaccia sotto forma di un letale calo di temperatura soprannaturale noto come "Death Chill". Come spiega Raymond Stantz, l'acchiappafantasmi veterano interpretato da Dan Aykroyd, ...
