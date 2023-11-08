Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire è il titolo del nuovo film, ecco il primo trailer (Di mercoledì 8 novembre 2023) A sorpresa è arrivato il primo teaser del film, sequel di Ghostbusters: Legacy, che uscirà nel 2024. Sony e Columbia Pictures hanno diffuso in streaming il teaser trailer del sequel di Ghostbusters: Legacy, che si intitolerà Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, in arrivo nelle sale di tutto il mondo nel 2024. In Italia il film sarà tradotto come Ghostbusters: Minaccia Glaciale. Il teaser conferma che il sequel si svolge a New York City, dove sono stati ambientati i primi due film di Ghostbusters, e presenta una nuova minaccia sotto forma di un letale calo di temperatura soprannaturale noto come "Death Chill". Come spiega Raymond Stantz, l'acchiappafantasmi veterano interpretato da Dan Aykroyd, ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Il teaser trailer di Ghostbusters: Minaccia glaciale è tutto un brividoQuesto Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire debutterà nelle sale a partire dal marzo 2024 . Articoli più letti In una settimana Israele ha usato contro Gaza lo stesso numero di bombe sganciate in un anno ...
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire ecco il teaser trailer del nuovo film! BadTaste.it Cinema
Ghostbusters: Minaccia glaciale, il teaser trailer del sequel Ciak Magazine
New York City is scared to death in the trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen EmpireYou ain’t afraid of no ghosts Well, it appears that at least some people in New York are. Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire brings the old and new Ghostbusters together to fight a new spectral force that ...
Climate Change Is Scary in ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’ Teaserbut they are scared of extreme climate change in the teaser trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the latest installment in the ghoul-fighting franchise. The sequel to 2021’s Ghostbusters: ...
Ghostbusters FrozenSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Ghostbusters Frozen