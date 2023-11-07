WWE | I Creed Brothers ed Ivy Nile firmano ufficialmente per Raw e poi battono addirittura i DIY!

WWE Creed

WWE: I Creed Brothers ed Ivy Nile firmano ufficialmente per Raw e poi battono addirittura i DIY! (Di martedì 7 novembre 2023) I Creed Brothers ed Ivy Nile hanno ufficialmente firmato per il roster di Raw, come abbiamo visto ieri notte in un segmento backstage insieme ad Adam Pearce, General Manager dello show rosso. Dopo aver sconfitto l’Alpha Academy al debutto ed aver terminato i propri impegni a NXT Halloween Havoc, i due fratelli si sono addirittura tolti lo sfizio di sconfiggere i DIY, Tommaso Ciampa e Johnny Gargano, grazie all’interferenza decisiva di Ludwig Kaiser. It IS official.Welcome @JuliusCreedWWE, @BrutusCreedwwe & @ivyNile wwe to #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/SxCWZVeHvu— WWE (@WWE) November 7, 2023 La loro carriera continuerà dunque esclusivamente in quel di Raw ed il Tables, Ladders and Scares dell’ultima puntata dello show giallonero è stato il ...
6 Ups & 5 Downs From WWE Raw (6 Nov - Results & Review)

Thankfully, both teams worked hard to pull the fans into the contest, with a series of false finishes at the end leaving you guessing which of the two teams on the ascent was going to falter. It ...

WWE Calls 3 HUGE Names Up From NXT To Main Roster

Diamond Mine is officially part of WWE Raw, with the trio of Julius and Brutus Creed and Ivy Nile signing contracts during Monday night's program to join the roster.
