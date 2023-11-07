Postecoglou | su Athletic l’elogio della difesa altissima in nove uomini quindi della bella morte

... sono stati concordi su questo punto: Theha scritto che la difesa a centrocampo del Tottenham è stata "folle, imprudente, divertentissima"; per il Guardian , invece,ha scelto ...

Postecoglou, su Athletic l'elogio della difesa altissima in nove ... IlNapolista

Why Tottenham emerged stronger from a 4-1 defeat: ‘It’s just who we are, mate’ The Athletic

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has not always held back with his opinion on refereeing decisions....read full article. Source: Express ...Wycombe Wanderers’ league fixture against away at Wigan Athletic has been postponed. The Chairboys were due to face the Latics on November 18 at the DW Stadium, but the clash has been called off due ...