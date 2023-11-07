EA Sports FC 24 Pundit Picks Dettagli Delle Carte Speciali Scelte Dagli Esperti Di Sky E DAZN (Di martedì 7 novembre 2023) Electronic Arts, tramite i social media, ha annunciato la carta speciale Pundit Picks per la modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24. Pundit Picks è un nuovo programma per i giocatori che porta un aggiornamento mensile della carta Ultimate Team di un giocatore scelto da un esperto della Premier League e de LALIGA EA Sports. Gli Esperti di Sky Sports e DAZN discuteranno e sceglieranno i giocatori che avranno diritto a ricevere la carta speciale Pundit Pick. Il Pundit Pick non è un premio tradizionale come il Miglior Giocatore della Partita o del Mese. Invece, gli Esperti possono scegliere il loro giocatore preferito per celebrare i successi del giocatore ...Leggi su fifaultimateteam
Advertising
Jermaine Jenas expects 'boo boys' to welcome Mauricio Pochettino ... TNT Sports
Popular pundit tips Chelsea to beat Tottenham The Pride of London
Pundit now takes aim at Arsenal boss Arteta with praise for Tottenham’s PostecoglouArteta also told Sky Sports after losing 1-0 at St James’ Park that he felt ... instead of whipping their fans up into a frenzy with biased nonsense.” The post Pundit now takes aim at Arsenal boss ...
The Gary Neville Podcast after Chelsea's chaotic win at Tottenham: 'The Premier League is a beautiful thing'In one of the best-ever Monday Night Football games, Nicolas Jackson scored three second-half goals to inflict first Premier League defeat of the season on Tottenham; Gary Neville looks at all the big ...
Sports PunditSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Sports Pundit