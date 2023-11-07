Chelsea - Manchester City | arbitra Taylor! Stupore e polemiche in Inghilterra

Chelsea - Manchester City, arbitra Taylor! Stupore e polemiche in Inghilterra (Di martedì 7 novembre 2023) Situazione totalmente confusa intorno ad Anthony Taylor , l'arbitro diventato ormai "celebre" per la sua direzione di gara e i suoi errori nella finale   di   Europa League tra il Siviglia  e la   ...
Chelsea - Manchester City, arbitra Taylor! Stupore e polemiche in Inghilterra

  Ora però, a sorpresa, Taylor tornerà subito in Premier e arbitrerà subito un  big match , ovvero Chelsea - Manchester ...

Anthony Taylor returns to Premier League action after being 'demoted'

But just one weekend after refereeing Preston North End's clash with Coventry City in the second tier, Taylor is set to oversee Chelsea's visit to Manchester City on Sunday. Taylor's trip down to the ...

Brave Tottenham beaten and battered but prove they have fully bought into Ange Postecoglou

Udogie and Romero were both lucky to avoid red cards before they were eventually dismissed either side of half-time, and the Argentine -- who was named as one of Postecoglou's vice-captains in the ...
