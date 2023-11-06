The Last of Us | Naughty Dog “ancora al lavoro” sullo sviluppo del multiplayer

The Last

The Last of Us: Naughty Dog “ancora al lavoro” sullo sviluppo del multiplayer (Di lunedì 6 novembre 2023) Rimembrando il baffuto divertimento, Naughty Dog ci rassicura in un momento: lo sviluppo del multiplayer di The Last of Us non si è fermato Ci eravamo completamente dimenticati (e sappiamo che capirete il perché) del tanto chiacchierato multiplayer dedicato a The Last of Us, ma Naughty Dog ci ha confermato il proseguimento del suo sviluppo in modo abbastanza… trasversale. In seguito all’acquisizione di Bungie (a ognuno il suo), Sony ha anche ridimensionato il progetto del suo fido “cagnaccio”. Nel suo ultimo rapporto, Bloomberg parla di una riduzione dello staff al lavoro sul gioco a causa del feedback di Bungie in merito. A cosa dobbiamo questo spiraglio di luce, dunque? Ad un tweet del director Vinit Agarwal altrimenti scorrelato, ...
