The Last of Us: Naughty Dog “ancora al lavoro” sullo sviluppo del multiplayer (Di lunedì 6 novembre 2023) Rimembrando il baffuto divertimento, Naughty Dog ci rassicura in un momento: lo sviluppo del multiplayer di The Last of Us non si è fermato Ci eravamo completamente dimenticati (e sappiamo che capirete il perché) del tanto chiacchierato multiplayer dedicato a The Last of Us, ma Naughty Dog ci ha confermato il proseguimento del suo sviluppo in modo abbastanza… trasversale. In seguito all’acquisizione di Bungie (a ognuno il suo), Sony ha anche ridimensionato il progetto del suo fido “cagnaccio”. Nel suo ultimo rapporto, Bloomberg parla di una riduzione dello staff al lavoro sul gioco a causa del feedback di Bungie in merito. A cosa dobbiamo questo spiraglio di luce, dunque? Ad un tweet del director Vinit Agarwal altrimenti scorrelato, ...Leggi su tuttotek
Advertising
The Last Of Us 2 : le riprese inizieranno molto presto!
The Last of Us : nuovi dettagli sulla produzione della seconda stagione
Il copione del primo episodio di The Last of Us 2 è pronto - ma allo show in tv mancano ancora molti mesi
Magic Mike – The Last Dance in streaming
RISING SUN : Info & Match annunciati per “The Last Fight”
The Last of Us - il gioco prende vita nell’attrazione agli Universal Studios : i video da incubo
Dragon Trainer - Il remake live action posticipato a causa dello sciopero SAG - AFTRA... figlio di Stephen King - , mentre Parker è già apparsa in un altro "adattamento dal vero", Dumbo di Tim Burton , e nelle serie HBO The Last of Us . Dragon Trainer: Il nuovo trailer del film Al ...
The Last of Us Online, il game director presso Naughty Dog ci sta ancora lavorando Multiplayer.it
The Last of Us, House of the Dragon e The White Lotus: ecco quando torneranno WIRED Italia
Exeter's rebuild is way ahead of schedule – here is whyRob Baxter's rebuild after the painful exodus of so many Chiefs' greats is exhibiting early promise in their rise to lead the Premiership ...
Marketmind: Rates buzz sustained before Fed loan dataAfter its best week of 2023 on optimism about peaking interest rates, Wall Street's S&P500 looks set to record its longest winning streak since June as a key Federal Reserve loan report may well ...
The LastSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Last