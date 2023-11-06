NJPW: Jon Moxley e Wheeler Yuta faranno coppia all’evento NJPW Lonestar Shootout. (Di lunedì 6 novembre 2023) La New Japan Pro-Wrestling ha annunciato che Jon Moxley e David Finlay si scontreranno in un match di coppia all’evento NJPW Lonestar Shootout in programma il 10/11. Moxley farà squadra con Wheeler Yuta, mentre Finlay si unirà a KENTA. Finlay ha attaccato Moxley e Will Ospreay all’evento NJPW Power Struggle. Il match si aggiunge a una card ricca di match: Il Bullet Club composto da Chase Owens, Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin e Gabe Kidd affronterà Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, KUSHIDA e Kevin Knight. Tom Lawlor e Fred Rosser rinnoveranno la loro rivalità in un match singolo. Inoltre, Ultimo Guerrero, Rocky Romero e Hechicero sfideranno Atlantis, Tiger ...Leggi su zonawrestling
NJPW creating new title to replace IWGP US/UK ChampionshipNJPW chairman Naoki Sugabayashi revealed at a press conference Monday that the IWGP US/UK title will be replaced by a new championship that the promotion is creating. A Google translation of ...
Four matches added to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18Four matches have been added to NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 set for Thursday ... played Saturday and Okada quickly accepted the challenge in a follow-up promo. AEW's Jon Moxley is also set for action at ...
