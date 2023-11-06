JLo Beauty lancia la Beso Balm Ultra-Hydrating Lip Mask | ecco dove acquistarla

...dal vegan brand d'Oltreoceano sono già comparsi ai piedi di star del calibro di Hailey Bieber e... con una selezione di articoli vegan (anche in ambitoe home). Un progetto che mette in ...

JLO BEAUTY LAUNCHES BESO BALM ULTRA-HYDRATING LIP ... PR Newswire

Jennifer Lopez Is Here to Upgrade Your Lip Care Game with JLo ... PEOPLE

Jennifer Lopez has shared the make-up trends she is currently "really into". While speaking to Vogue in a recent interview, the music superstar divulged the cosmetic trends she has been sporting of ...Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a relaxing weekend outing with husband Ben Affleck on Sunday. The Let's Get Loud hitmaker, 54, and the Batman star, 51 — who made a stylish duo at the LAC ...