AliveDx receives IVDR Certification of its Manufacturing Sites in Switzerland and United Kingdom (Di lunedì 6 novembre 2023) EYSINS, Switzerland, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
AliveDx a global in vitro diagnostics company headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland, today announced it has now received IVDR Certification for both its state-of-the-art Manufacturing facilities located in Eysins, Switzerland and Edinburgh, United Kingdom. AliveDx is proud to announce its Manufacturing facilities have been granted In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) Certification through EN ISO 13485:2016. It confirms the new and extensive IVDR requirements are met by both AliveDx Sites. This Certification is a prerequisite for any manufacturer of in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
AliveDx a global in vitro diagnostics company headquartered in Eysins, Switzerland, today announced it has now received IVDR Certification for both its state-of-the-art Manufacturing facilities located in Eysins, Switzerland and Edinburgh, United Kingdom. AliveDx is proud to announce its Manufacturing facilities have been granted In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) Certification through EN ISO 13485:2016. It confirms the new and extensive IVDR requirements are met by both AliveDx Sites. This Certification is a prerequisite for any manufacturer of in ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
AliveDx receives three IVDR CE marks for its Multiplexed Autoimmune Diagnostics SolutionAliveDx receives three IVDR CE Marks for its automated, multiplexed MosaiQ ® solution, enabling faster diagnosis of Connective Tissue Diseases (CTD) - The MosaiQ CENP - B microarray immunoassay ...
AliveDx receives IVDR Certification of its Manufacturing Sites in ... BioSpace
AliveDx receives three IVDR CE marks for its Multiplexed ... BioSpace
Global Antithrombotic/Anticoagulant Drugs Market Set to Reach $46.2 Billion by 2028 with a 7.9% CAGRTechnologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global antithrombotic/anticoagulant drugs market is expected to reach $46.2 billion in 2028 from $31.6 ...
Two Nutex Health Hospitals Won Awards in OctoberNutex Health Inc. ("Nutex Health" or the "Company") , a physician-led, technology-enabled integrated healthcare delivery system comprised of 22 state-of-the-art micro hospitals in 8 states and primary ...
AliveDx receivesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : AliveDx receives