134th Canton Fair Draws to A Stellar Close (Di lunedì 6 novembre 2023) GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/
With resounding success and unwavering resilience, the 134th China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair", "the Fair") drew to a Close on November 4 in Guangzhou, with the online platform operating seamlessly. "Generating widespread acclaim for its remarkable achievements, the Fair for its pivotal role in promoting the stability and optimal structure of foreign trade, expedites the advancement of an open global economy," said Xu Bing, spokesperson and Deputy Director General of the China Foreign Trade Centre. The Fair, a remarkable blend of online and offline experiences, attracted a substantial number of global buyers from 229 countries and regions by Nov 3. 197,869 buyers attended the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
