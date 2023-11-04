CROWN JEWEL: The Miz e Grayson Waller si contendono l’attore Inbrahim Al Hajjaj (Di sabato 4 novembre 2023) Andiamo avanti con lo show e fa il suo ingresso The Miz pronto a condurre il suo Miz TV. Miz non ci mette molto ad introdurre il suo ospite e se si pensava a Cristiano Ronaldo, veniamo presto delusi dato che si tratta dell’attore Saudita Ibrahim Al Hajjaj che almeno viene accolto alla grande dal suo pubblico. REALLY?#MizTV just transformed into The @GraysonWWE Effect with special guest @Barmz alHajjaj at #WWECROWNJEWEL! pic.twitter.com/qbkrdDL2iu— WWE (@WWE) November 4, 2023 Waller interrompe il tutto Mentre Al Hajjaj e Miz si fanno i complimenti a vicenda e stavolta Miz è più che serio cementificando sempre di più il suo turn face, arriva Grayson Waller che come suo solito si rende fastidioso e si fa ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Cristiano Ronaldo nel Wrestling: la Wwe spinge per avere il campione portogheseL'obiettivo è far partecipare il calciatore dell'Al Nassr a "Crown Jewel", tappa del tour mondiale in programma per il mese prossimo in Arabia Saudita. I tempi sono molto stretti, ma con le cifre ...
[WATCH] Cameraman falls down while capturing airborne move during title match at Crown JewelThe second match at WWE Crown Jewel saw Rhea Ripley defend her World Heavyweight Championship against four other WWE Superstars. During the match, when Zoey Stark decided to take to the air, a ...
Ibrahim Al Hajjaj Makes Guest Appearance At WWE Crown Jewel, Delivers A People's Elbow To Grayson WallerHajjaj didn't get much time to speak as he and The Miz were interrupted by Grayson Waller. Waller wanted to welcome Hajjaj on The Grayson Waller Effect, but Hajjaj said he wanted to be on the hottest ...
