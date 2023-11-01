WWE: Alba Fyre e Isla Dawn fanno la loro comparsa a NXT, prendendo il controllo e seminando il caos (Di mercoledì 1 novembre 2023) Nell’ultimo episodio di WWE NXT, le presentatrici di Halloween Havoc, Shotzi e Scarlett, erano nel backstage usando la tavola Ouija quando sono state avvicinate dalle stelle di SmackDown Alba Fyre e Isla Dawn. Quest’ultima ha segnalato una perturbazione proveniente dall’altro mondo che richiedeva la loro attenzione. Hanno spinto Shotzi e Scarlett a occuparsi del problema. Le due presentatrici hanno acconsentito e si sono allontanate. In quel momento, Fyre ha dichiarato che avrebbero riempito la notte con caos, scherzi e devastazione. Things are about to get a little spooky Welcome to #HalloweenHavoc, @wwe Alba and @IslaDawn! pic.twitter.com/OLmXJxJaDO— WWE (@WWE) November 1, 2023 Dawn e ...Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
WWE SmackDown 06/10/2023 report (3/3) - Permesso ricevuto World Wrestling
NXT Halloween Havoc 2023 - Report della Night 2 The Shield Of Wrestling
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc Results: Superstar who 'quit' returns; injured star costs partner of 2+ years in title match; Dominik Mysterio arrested againNight Two of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc kicked off with Shotzi and Scarlett ... Result: The Creed Brothers def. Los Lotharios Grade: A Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn were seen backstage and said they had ...
Alba Fyre And Isla Dawn Appear On 10/31 NXT Halloween Havoc, Set Sights On WWE Women's Tag Team GoldOn the October 31 edition of WWE NXT, Halloween Havoc hosts Shotzi and Scarlett were playing with an Ouija board backstage when SmackDown stars Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn made their return to NXT and ...
WWE AlbaSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : WWE Alba