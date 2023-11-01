Pakistan, ultimatum agli afghani: via tutti da oggi o vi cacciamo (Di mercoledì 1 novembre 2023) Per un milione e settecentomila migranti afghani scade oggi l’ultimatum del governo pachistano: lasciare il Paese volontariamente o essere deportati in afghanistan. La misura è stata annunciata a sorpresa meno first appeared on il manifesto. Leggi su ilmanifesto
Advertising
Drammatico ultimatumLa comunità afghana è molto consistente in Pakistan: circa 4 milioni, secondo l'Alto commissariato Onu per i rifugiati (Unhcr), molti dei quali vivono nel Paese da più di 40 anni. Ma il Pakistan è a ...
Drammatico ultimatum - L'Osservatore Romano L'Osservatore Romano
Il Pakistan: gli afghani irregolari via entro un mese. Sono 1,73 milioni Avvenire
Forced Exodus: Undocumented Afghans Face Uncertain Future Amid Pakistan’s Deportation DeadlineBenafsha, a mother of six, is one of the 1.7 million undocumented Afghans living illegally in Pakistan. In early October, a stark ultimatum was issued: leave voluntarily by November 1st or face arrest ...
AWANI Tonight: Afghans forced to flee Pakistan ahead of ultimatumPakistan has ordered 1.7 million Afghans who it said were living undocumented in the country to leave by November 1 or face deportation, in an unprecedented crackdown.
Pakistan ultimatumSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Pakistan ultimatum