Pakistan | ultimatum agli afghani | via tutti da oggi o vi cacciamo

La comunità afghana è molto consistente in: circa 4 milioni, secondo l'Alto commissariato Onu per i rifugiati (Unhcr), molti dei quali vivono nel Paese da più di 40 anni. Ma ilè a ...

Drammatico ultimatum - L'Osservatore Romano L'Osservatore Romano

Il Pakistan: gli afghani irregolari via entro un mese. Sono 1,73 milioni Avvenire

Benafsha, a mother of six, is one of the 1.7 million undocumented Afghans living illegally in Pakistan. In early October, a stark ultimatum was issued: leave voluntarily by November 1st or face arrest ...Pakistan has ordered 1.7 million Afghans who it said were living undocumented in the country to leave by November 1 or face deportation, in an unprecedented crackdown.