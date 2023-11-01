«No one is like ATEEZ» (Di mercoledì 1 novembre 2023) Paris. La Défense. October 15th. It was 3.30 pm when we entered a small room on the backstage of the biggest arena in Europe. «The boys will be with you in a few minutes,» says one of the publicists from CJ Entertainment in charge of the event. ATEEZ are coming. For real. After a miss in Copenhagen due to unforeseen circumstances, we are really going to meet with Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. Paris. La Défense. October 15th. 3.40 pm. With our iPad with a long list of questions, we stand up in a second when we hear: «The boys are here». The first to enter the room is Mingi. Dressed in a black suit and golden chains around his neck. He looks at us, smiles while saying hello, and goes straight to his seat. In a few seconds, we are sitting in front of one of the most popular boy groups in the whole world. Starting from my left, ...Leggi su panorama
