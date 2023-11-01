Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes | il teaser anticipa il ritorno di Cornelius

Kingdom the

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes: il teaser anticipa il ritorno di Cornelius (Di mercoledì 1 novembre 2023) Il trailer ufficiale di Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes arriverà domani, ma un teaser anticipa il ritorno in scena di Cornelius. Il film Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes sarà protagonista domani di un trailer e, nell'attesa, è stato condiviso un teaser del film, in arrivo nelle sale nel 2024, che mostra il ritorno di Cornelius. Il breve video mostra il personaggio mentre cavalca e ha con sé un falco, mentre dietro di lui si notano degli edifici, andati distrutti. La storia di Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, diretto da Wes Ball, è ambientato dopo gli eventi raccontati in The War - Il pianeta delle scimmie. ...
Domani il trailer di Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Come sorpresa per la festività di Halloween, 20th Century Studios ha riferito che domani sarà rilasciato il trailer di Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.
