FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI: In attesa: In attesa

Dove vedere Bournemouth-Liverpool in tv e streaming gratis Vesuvio Live

Bournemouth-Liverpool (EFL Cup, 01-11-2023 ore 20:45 ): formazioni ufficiali, quote, pronostici Infobetting

Follow live coverage as AFC Bournemouth face Liverpool in the EFL cup. Manchester United won this competition last season - known as the Carabao Cup since 2017 - but it remains Liverpool who have the ...Follow Mail Sport's live blog for the all the latest team news, scores and updates from the Carabao Cup fourth round including West Ham vs Arsenal and Bournemouth vs Liverpool.