ATEEZ. The new record boy band Made in Korea (Di mercoledì 1 novembre 2023) Korea's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has named them "Leaders of the Fourth Generation of K-pop," i.e., Pop music Made in South Korea. The musical phenomenon, which has also won millions of fans in Italy, is called ATEEZ. A group born in 2018 and composed of eight members - Hongjoong. Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho. In a world like the music world nowadays, Made up of artificially computer-modified voices, they stand out because they have a detail that is now underestimated: talent. They dance like the "crews" from the best musicals and sing (all) like seasoned professionals. To further understand them, we need to start with their name. Unscrambling it serves to define their mission. ATEEZ means, in fact, "A TEE nager Z" but some people also translate it ...Leggi su panorama
Advertising
ATEEZ. The new record boy band Made in KoreaIt has millions of fans and is climbing the charts all over the world. Meet the group who not only appeal to Gen Z but also speak to anyone, with their clean faces, singing, dancing, and delivering po ...
Korean Rap Legends Dynamicduo Score Rare Pair Of Viral Hits With New & Classic TracksThe unpredictability of the music industry and listening habits today has helped Korean rap legend Dyanmicduo score a rare pair of viral hits with a new and classic song.
ATEEZ TheSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ATEEZ The