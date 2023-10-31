Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Jiangyin sees 217 projects signed at 4th Jiangyin Development Summit (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) BEIJING, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
217 projects involving a total investment over 100 billion yuan were signed at the Fourth Jiangyin Development Summit & 2023 Jiangyin Symposium on Economic and Trade Cooperation held on October 28 in Jiangyin City, east China'sJiangsu Province. The projects, covering new energy, integrated circuits, biomedicine, new materials, digital economy and other fields, are expected to further accumulate momentum for promoting Jiangyin's new industrialization. Focusing on high-end, intelligent and green industrial transformation, Jiangyin continues to accelerate the new ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
