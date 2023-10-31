XCMG Crane | A Powerhouse Performance at 2023 CICA Expo

XCMG Crane

XCMG Crane: A Powerhouse Performance at 2023 CICA Expo

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/

XCMG Crane showcased its latest Crane models specifically designed for the Australian market at the 2023 CICA Expo, held in Perth, Australia, from 26-28 Oct. The featured products, fully adapted to the Australian market, include the XCT25L4 Y truck Crane and the XCA40 E and XCA160 all-terrain Cranes. "We're thrilled to display these Cranes at the largest Crane exhibition in the southern hemisphere. The models drew widespread attention," said Stephen Broomfield, XCMG's Crane Product Sales Manager in Australia. "Unlike the previous edition of the CICA Expo, this year's event has been a ...
