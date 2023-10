WWE: Damian Priest “rispolvera” la sua Reckoning, messaggio diretto per Cody Rhodes Zona Wrestling

WWE: Damian Priest incasserà la valigetta del MITB a stretto giro Zona Wrestling

When we talk about WWE and AEW as fans, we tend to mostly focus on the biggest stars at the moment. Names like Roman Reigns, MJF, Cody Rhodes and Kenny ...Just before Crown Jewel 2023, Monday Night Raw featured some of the top names on the red brand as well as new rising stars. Diamond Mine debuted on the ...