WWE: Chelsea Green e Piper Niven si travestono da Hart Foundation per Halloween (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Ieri notte a Raw non è mancata l’atmosfera a tema Halloween. In particolare si sono rese protagoniste le WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green e Piper Niven che per l’occasione hanno sfoggiato un particolare travestimento. Ultimamente le due sono in faida con Natalya e di fatto hanno reso la rivalità più personale, con Natalya che certamente non avrà gradito la loro mossa. Nei panni della Hart Foundation Ieri notte a Raw, Chelsea Green e Piper Niven si sono travestite da Hart Foundation. Chelsea ha vestito i panni di Bret “The Hitman” Hart, mentre Piper quelli di Jim “The Anvil” ...Leggi su zonawrestling
