Usa: Austin, risponderemo agli attacchi alle nostre truppe (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) "Se gli attacchi alle nostre truppe in Medio Oriente non si fermano risponderemo. Abbiamo le capacità per farlo e lo faremo". Lo ha detto il segretario alla difesa Usa Lloyd Austin in un'audizione al ...Leggi su notizie.tiscali
Jet americani attaccano Siria - il segretario Usa Austin : "Risposta ai droni iraniani del 17 ottobre". 480 morti a Gaza nelle ultime 24h
Gp Usa - Leclerc e Hamilton squalificati a Austin
Gp Usa - Trionfa Verstappen ad Austin. La Ferrari di Leclerc al sesto posto
LIVE F1 - GP USA 2023 in DIRETTA : comincia la gara ad Austin - Leclerc parte dalla pole
Israele - telefonata tra Papa e Biden sui “percorsi di pace” - ma il segretario Usa Austin : "Agiremo se ci sarà escalation" - Netanyahu : “Distruggiamo Libano se Hezbollah attaccano”
DIRETTA F1 - GP USA 2023 LIVE : Leclerc è in POLE POSITION ad Austin! Quarto Sainz
