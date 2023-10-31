United | Keane punta il dito contro Fernandes | “Che razza di capitano è?”

United, Keane punta il dito contro Fernandes: “Che razza di capitano è?” (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Intervenuto nel post partita, Roy Keane ha attaccato il gioco del Manchester United e puntato il dito contro Bruno Fernandes: "capitano..?"
United, Keane punta il dito contro Fernandes: 'Che razza di capitano è'

Su tutte, quelle che risuonano più forte in Inghilterra sono quelle di Roy Keane il quale ha puntato il dito contro Bruno Fernandes . L'ex leggenda dello United ha messo in discussione le facoltà del ...

