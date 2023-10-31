“The Marvels”: L’8 novembre ai The Space Cinema regali e sorprese ai fan (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) In occasione del primo giorno di programmazione del film “The Marvels” nelle sale dei The Space Cinema in regalo per gli spettatori che acquisteranno il proprio biglietto online gli esclusivi character ticket con una doppia sorpresa. Roma, 31 ottobre 2023 – Nei The Space Cinema, mercoledì 8 novembre, arriva “The Marvels”, il film diretto da Leggi su 2anews
Advertising
The Marvels : la durata ufficiale segna un nuovo record per l'MCU
The Marvels : ecco il nuovo trailer internazionale
The Marvels : Brie Larson delusa dalle critiche del fandom tossico - dirà addio all'MCU?
The Marvels : un nuovo teaser svela un sorprendente cameo
The Marvels - nuovi poster e cameo nel teaser trailer
The Marvels - 4 nuovi Poster per l’apertura delle prevendite dei biglietti
Brie Larson era in Friends L'equivoco che ha tratto in inganno i fan... ma possiamo affermare di aver trovato in Christine Taylor una degna sosia! Avremo modo di ammirare le nuove avventure di Captain Marvel in The Marvels , ma prima della uscita perché non fare un ...
The Marvels: si combatte in una clip dal film, il tema degli Avengers in uno spot BadTaste.it Cinema
The Marvels, svelata la scena post-credit Cosa dicono i rumor Everyeye Cinema
New Marvel Comics: Spider-Boy, White Widow, Arrive This WeekThis week sees the release of two new first issues at Marvel Comics - with both Spider-Boy and White Widow getting their own books. Spider-Man’s one-time sidekick Spider-Boy #1 debuts after the events ...
Showrunner Dario Scardapane plus directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Board ‘Daredevil: Born Again’The show, which paused production at the start of the actors’ strike, is going through a big creative overhaul.
The MarvelsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Marvels