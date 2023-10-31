Select the Right Medical-Grade TPU?ICP DAS - BMP Launches a New TPU Series at COMPAMED & IPF Japan 2023 (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) HSINCHU, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
ICP DAS – BioMedical Polymers, Asia's first Medical-Grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane) manufacturer and supplier, will be exhibiting at COMPAMED in Germany and IPF in Japan in November and December 2023. The company proudly presents its new Arothane™ ARP-W Series loaded with 30-80% Tungsten as the radiopacifier, finishing this year's commitment to networking, marketing, and brand exposure on a high note. The radiopaque filler is added in a one-step process instead of a secondary compounding process, allowing the TPU produced to exhibit superior physical properties and processability. Tungsten, renowned for its exceptional radiopacity, makes Tungsten-filled TPU particularly ideal for manufacturing ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
