Scent-flavored hydration leader air up® launches new Generation 2 bottle made with Tritan™ Renew

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/Global brand air up® has launched a new reusableline for the European marketEastmanthat further expands the air up® mission to eliminate single-use plastic waste. Founded on shifting people into healthier and more sustainable lifestyles, air up® is a German company whose refillablesystem replacesdrinks widely available in single-use plastics while providing a satisfying drinking experience. Tritanis50% certified recycled content* using Eastman's molecular recycling technology, which breaks down hard-to-recycle waste plastics into their molecular building blocks to create ...