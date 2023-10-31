Past Lives | recensione dal RoFF18 | In-Yun | amore e destino | in un mélo intenso e raffinato

Past Lives, recensione dal RoFF18: In-Yun, amore e destino, in un mélo intenso e raffinato (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) La recensione di Past Lives di Celine Song: un mélo intenso e raffinato che affronta il tema dell’amore e del destino, presentato al Sundance Film Festival, alla Berlinale e poi alla 18ª Festa del Cinema di Roma Un legame, tre linee temporali Past Lives percorrere tre linee temporali: l’infanzia dei due protagonisti Nora (Greta Lee) e Hang-seo (Teo Yoo), quando i due hanno solo 12 anni. Sono molto amici, forse il primo amore l’uno dell’altra, ma sono costretti a salutarsi per l’improvvisa partenza della ragazzina alla volta del Canada. Li ritroviamo 12 anni dopo, distanti nello spazio – lei lavora come scrittrice a New York, lui studia ingegneria a Seul – ma non nell’animo, visto che trascorrono ore ...
