Motherwell vs Aberdeen – probabili formazioni (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) L’Aberdeen arriva a mercoledì 1 novembre sera dopo quattro partite senza vittorie in tutte le competizioni, lasciando il club appena un posto sopra la zona retrocessione della Scottish Premiership. Il Motherwell ha interrotto la propria striscia di sconfitte di quattro partite lo scorso fine settimana, pareggiando contro il Ross County, e ora punterà a dare seguito al risultato. Il calcio di inizio di Motherwell vs Aberdeen è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Motherwell vs Aberdeen a che punto sono le due squadre Motherwell Il Motherwell si trova attualmente al sesto posto della Scottish Premiership, ma una vittoria nel turno infrasettimanale potrebbe permettere alla squadra di salire al quarto posto, vista la vicinanza della ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
