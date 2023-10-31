Marlabs announces Thomas Collins as new CEO (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Thomas Collins, former COO of Accion Labs and ex-GlobalLogic leader, takes on the role PISCATAWAY, N.J. and SÃO CARLOS, Brazil and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/
Marlabs Innovation LLC., the global digital solutions company, today announced the induction of Thomas Collins as its new Chief Executive Officer. He brings 28 years of experience in various leadership roles across global companies. Before Marlabs, Collins was Chief Operating Officer at Accion Labs and had successful stints at Accenture, Siemens, Atos, and GlobalLogic. He is also the Co-Founder of AppliLog, a Supply Chain Management Software Company and Customer Experts, a Business Development Consulting Company. Company Co-Founder and current CEO, Siby Vadakekkara, will transition to the role ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
