Liverpool, l'ex Fowler non ha dubbi: 'Ecco chi può essere l'erede di Klopp' (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Chi può raccogliere l'eredità di Jurgen Klopp a Liverpool? L'ex attaccante dei Reds Robbie Fowler non ha dubbi: "Il...Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
GdS – Fowler ai tifosi del Liverpool : “Preparatevi - l’Arabia ci riproverà per Salah”
Fowler ai tifosi del Liverpool : “Preparatevi - l’Arabia ci riproverà per Salah”
Cosmin Contra: il terzino del derby di MilanoIn finale di Coppa Uefa la squadra spagnola affronta il Liverpool al Westfalenstadion di Dortmund. ... Fowler firma il 4 a 3 ma ancora una volta la squadra di Contra non si arrende e all'88' Cruyff ...
Brutal Robbie Fowler decision should act as warning to ex-Liverpool trio as harsh call confirmed Liverpool.com
Robbie Fowler is sacked by Saudi side Al-Qadsiah after four months despite an unbeaten start... with the forme Daily Mail
John Terry confirms he’s ‘in negotiations with Saudi Arabia’ and urges players to join oil-rich league in their primesJOHN TERRY has confirmed he is “in negotiations with Saudi Arabia” and urges young players to join the oil-rich league. The SunSport previously revealed the Chelsea legend has been in ...
Liverpool coach heaps praise on Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch ahead of Bournemouth clashLiverpool midfielders Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch have hit new heights in recent weeks, according to Pep Lijnders. Jurgen Klopp's assistant coach was speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup trip to ...
Liverpool FowlerSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Liverpool Fowler