Liverpool | l'ex Fowler non ha dubbi | 'Ecco chi può essere l'erede di Klopp'

Liverpool Fowler

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a calciomercato©

Autore : calciomercato
Liverpool, l'ex Fowler non ha dubbi: 'Ecco chi può essere l'erede di Klopp' (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Chi può raccogliere l'eredità di Jurgen Klopp a Liverpool? L'ex attaccante dei Reds Robbie Fowler non ha dubbi: "Il...
Leggi su calciomercato
Advertising
  • Liverpool Fowler

    GdS – Fowler ai tifosi del Liverpool : “Preparatevi - l’Arabia ci riproverà per Salah”

  • Liverpool Fowler

    Fowler ai tifosi del Liverpool : “Preparatevi - l’Arabia ci riproverà per Salah”

Cosmin Contra: il terzino del derby di Milano

In finale di Coppa Uefa la squadra spagnola affronta il Liverpool al Westfalenstadion di Dortmund. ... Fowler firma il 4 a 3 ma ancora una volta la squadra di Contra non si arrende e all'88' Cruyff ...

Brutal Robbie Fowler decision should act as warning to ex-Liverpool trio as harsh call confirmed  Liverpool.com

Robbie Fowler is sacked by Saudi side Al-Qadsiah after four months despite an unbeaten start... with the forme  Daily Mail

John Terry confirms he’s ‘in negotiations with Saudi Arabia’ and urges players to join oil-rich league in their primes

JOHN TERRY has confirmed he is “in negotiations with Saudi Arabia” and urges young players to join the oil-rich league. The SunSport previously revealed the Chelsea legend has been in ...

Liverpool coach heaps praise on Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch ahead of Bournemouth clash

Liverpool midfielders Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch have hit new heights in recent weeks, according to Pep Lijnders. Jurgen Klopp's assistant coach was speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup trip to ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Liverpool Fowler
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : Liverpool Fowler Liverpool Fowler dubbi Ecco essere