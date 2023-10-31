Liverpool | l'ex Fowler non ha dubbi | 'Ecco chi può essere l'erede di Klopp'

In finale di Coppa Uefa la squadra spagnola affronta ilal Westfalenstadion di Dortmund. ...firma il 4 a 3 ma ancora una volta la squadra di Contra non si arrende e all'88' Cruyff ...

Brutal Robbie Fowler decision should act as warning to ex-Liverpool trio as harsh call confirmed Liverpool.com

Robbie Fowler is sacked by Saudi side Al-Qadsiah after four months despite an unbeaten start... with the forme Daily Mail

JOHN TERRY has confirmed he is “in negotiations with Saudi Arabia” and urges young players to join the oil-rich league. The SunSport previously revealed the Chelsea legend has been in ...Liverpool midfielders Harvey Elliott and Ryan Gravenberch have hit new heights in recent weeks, according to Pep Lijnders. Jurgen Klopp's assistant coach was speaking ahead of the Carabao Cup trip to ...