Jabba the Hutt, Guillermo del Toro: "Il mio film era Scarface nella galassia di Star Wars" (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Guillermo del Toro ricorda il suo film mai realizzato su Jabba the Hutt, che sarebbe stato "come Scarface" ma nella galassia di "Star Wars". Parecchi anni fa Guillermo del Toro stava sviluppando un film di Star Wars incentrato sul personaggio di Jabba the Hutt, antagonista alieno apparso nella trilogia originale, che del Toro avrebbe dovuto dirigere su una sceneggiatura ad opera di David S. Goyer, autore di L'uomo d'acciaio di Zack Snyder. "Dovevamo raccontare l'ascesa e la caduta di Jabba the Hutt, perciò ero felicissimo. Sarebbe stato ...Leggi su movieplayer
Guillermo del Toro planned to make the “Scarface” of Star Wars moviesGuillermo del Toro's planned Jabba the Hutt movie would have been a gangster crime movie like Scarface or The Godfather, and we're gutted.
