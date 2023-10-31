I cowboys | un western crepuscolare e un eroe al tramonto

cowboys western

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Autore : liberoquotidiano
"I cowboys": un western crepuscolare e un eroe al tramonto (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) I cowboys Iris  ore 21 Con John Wayne, Bruce Dern, Roscoe Lee Browne. Regia di Mark Rydell. Produzione  USA 1972 LA TRAMA Un  western  crepuscolare   con un eroe  ormai  oltre  il tramonto (una delle rare  volte in cui John Wayne  muore sullo schermo). Wayne  è un  vecchio  ranchero del Texas   che deve  portare la mandria  come ogni anno ai mercati del  Mid West. Ma  c'è la guerra. I cowboys  sono tutti al fronte. Wayne  è costretto, se non  vuol perdere il  mercato,  a ingaggiare  un gruppo  di ragazzotti   sui  15 anni (qualcuno  anche meno). La transumanza  sarebbe un'impresa  titanica  anche  con mandriani adulti, figuriamoci  con teenagers. Pure i fanciulli   durante  il  viaggio  imparano ,  diventano uomini. Al punto che quando il vecchio  boss  muore ucciso dai predoni non ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising

Festa del Cinema, è il giorno di Margherita Buy che debutta alla regia. Sul red carpet arriva Renato Zero

Non è un film di cowboys, non è un film di cartoni animati, non è un film porno e forse se ci penso ... Viggo Mortensen e Chiara Mastroianni interpretano un neo - western in bianco e nero; una ...

"I cowboys": un western crepuscolare e un eroe al tramonto  Liberoquotidiano.it

I Cowboy Boots di Crocs saranno il nostro prossimo oggetto del ...  Vogue Italia

Singing cowboys share stories of heartbreak and the Wild West

With their leather boots, Western button-ups, traditional hats and large belt buckles, the traveling band Riders in the Sky have shaped a recognizable brand for their country and comedy singing-cowboy ...

What do an abalone farmer and ex Wall St analyst have in common

Brad Adams used to be a fisherman in Western Australia, and Jay Albany worked up a sweat on Wall Street. Now they are food heroes trying to change the world ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : cowboys western
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
Zazoom Social News - Permalink
Cerca Tag : cowboys western cowboys western crepuscolare eroe tramonto