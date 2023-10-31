House of the Dragon: la versione 4K Ultra HD della serie HBO è in offerta su Amazon (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Su Amazon la versione home video di House of the Dragon, in 4K Ultra HD è scontata; pronti a tornare a Westeros? L'immenso successo riscosso da Il trono di Spade (Game of Thrones, in originale) ha impattato sull'intero panorama dell'intrattenimento casalingo contemporaneo, cambiando per sempre la percezione del genere fantasy in relazione al pubblico più generalista. Pur se conclusasi con un finale che ha spaccato in due i propri fan, questa serie tv si è lasciata dietro un vuoto non indifferente, colmato solamente da uno spin-off che è riuscito a cogliere il meglio dall'esperienza precedente, plasmandola in una storia in attesa di essere sviluppata fino in fondo: House of the Dragon. E se vi dicessimo che la versione 4K ...Leggi su movieplayer
Advertising
Negramaro - Callas e Royal Opera House : la programmazione tra musica e danza nei The Space Cinema dal 6 novembre
Rebel Moon : Zack Snyder anticipa la serie prequel a fumetti House of the Bloodaxe
G20 Nations Can Drastically Reduce Global Greenhouse Gas Emissions Through Transforming the Logistics Sector - RMI analysis offers solutions
Malteurop sets out to conquer new markets - with the inauguration of its new malthouse in Mexico
Ascolti tv mercoledì 11 ottobre : House of Gucci - Chi l’ha visto? - The reunion - Anima gemella
Eka wins the accolade of 'Commodities Technology House of the Year' by Energy Risk Asia Awards 2023
10 episodi di serie tv più terrificanti di sempre da guardare ad HalloweenThe Haunting of Hill House - The Bent - Neck Lady (2018) : L'episodio più inquietante della serie più spaventosa degli ultimi anni. La sensibile sorella minore Eleanor Crain non si era mai ripresa ...
Grand Designs NZ: 'Statement house' on a sand dune dwarfs ... Stuff.co.nz
Texas set to house the U.S.'s three most populous cities by 2100, report says FOX 26 Houston
Two South Korean police officers stabbed outside presidential compound: YonhapTwo South Korean police officers were stabbed outside the presidential office in Seoul by a 77-year-old man. The assailant began yelling in front of t ...
Secretaries of state and defense to testify as Congress grapples with Biden’s security funding requestSecretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are set to appear before a Senate committee to make their case for the president’s proposal.
House theSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : House the