Hefty Seed Company Selects Meristem' s Patented BIO-CAPSULE™ Technology

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) "...an extremely exciting partnership for our customer base..." BALTIC, S.D. and COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/Crop Performance Group, LLC (www.Ag.com) and(www..com) today announced a strategic alliance and supply agreement focused on increasing the impact of beneficial biologicals on crop production and return on investment (ROI) for American farmers. "'s stellar reputation for bringing the best in crop inputs and agronomic advice to help farmers make the most of every crop is second to none," says Mitch Eviston, Founder and CEO ofCrop Performance, in announcing the alliance. "We are thrilled to be selected as a ...