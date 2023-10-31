Halloween Pills: Halloween e la bibbia dell’horror di Carpenter (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) È arrivato l’ultimo appuntamento con la rubrica che ci ha accompagnato per tutto il mese di ottobre, Halloween Pills. Ed è impossibile non chiudere in bellezza. Non è possibile arrivare all’ultima puntata di una rubrica che parla di horror perfetti per la notte delle streghe senza parlare di lui: Halloween di John Carpenter. Il padre di tutte le pellicole del 31 ottobre e capostipite del genere slasher. Nonostante prima di lui è possibile individuare vari film che possono essere considerati degli slasher (fra tutti pensiamo a Non aprite quella porta di Tobe Hooper o a Sei donne per l’assassino di Mario Bava, da cui Carpenter prende una dichiarata ispirazione) Halloween rimane il primo vero e puro, che ha dato poi via alla Golden age ...Leggi su metropolitanmagazine
