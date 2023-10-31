Everton-Burnley, League Cup: streaming, probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Everton-Burnley è un match valido per il quarto turno di League Cup e si gioca mercoledì alle 20:45: statistiche, probabili formazioni e pronostici. Domenica l’Everton ha fatto il colpaccio al London Stadium, la casa del West Ham, battuto 1-0 grazie ad un gol dell’attaccante Calvert-Lewin. Una vittoria dal peso specifico non indifferente perché arrivata contro una squadra dalla dimensione europea e perché soprattutto ha permesso a Sean Dyche di compiere un bel balzo in classifica, portandosi a +5 sulla zona retrocessione. Young – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Smaltite velocemente le scorie lasciate dalla sconfitta nel derby con il Liverpool ad Anfield: per i Toffees si è trattato del secondo successo nelle ultime tre giornate di campionato, il terzo stagionale ...Leggi su ilveggente
