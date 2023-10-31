Dundee vs Rangers – probabili formazioni (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Con l’obiettivo di ridurre ulteriormente il divario dal Celtic in vetta alla classifica della Scottish Premiership, i Rangers si recheranno al Dens Park per affrontare il Dundee mercoledì 1 novembre. Grazie alla drammatica vittoria in rimonta del fine settimana, gli ospiti si trovano ora a cinque punti dal primo posto, mentre i loro visitatori sono saliti al quinto posto grazie alla vittoria di sabato. Il calcio di inizio di Dundee vs Rangers è previsto alle 20:45 Anteprima della partita Dundee vs Rangers a che punto sono le due squadre Dundee Il Dundee affronta il turno infrasettimanale di Scottish Premiership con il morale relativamente alto, dopo aver scalato la classifica fino al quinto posto grazie alla vittoria di sabato, dopo un ...Leggi su sport.periodicodaily
