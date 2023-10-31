Dundee vs Rangers – probabili formazioni

Portieri Edouard Mendy (Chelsea) Alfred Gomis (Rennes) Seny Dieng (Queen's Park) Difensori ...Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield) Joe Allen (Swansea) Matthew Smith (MK Dons) Dylan Levitt (United)...

Rangers – Next Match - Dundee Football Club - Official Website dundeefc.co.uk

Dundee boss Tony Docherty details ambitions for Rangers test as ... The Courier

Rangers will continue to apply pressure to Celtic if they show the same spirit they did in their win over Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday.Philippe Clement continues his hectic start to his Rangers tenure as his side travel to Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday.