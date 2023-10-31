Chelsea-Blackburn (EFL Cup, 01-11-2023 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Se c’è un club di Premier League che dovrebbe puntare sulla EFL Cup questo è proprio il Chelsea. Fuori dalle coppe europee e solo dodicesima in classifica, per la squadra di Mauricio Pochettino la cosiddetta Carabao Cup (lo sponsor) rappresenta una discreta chance non solo di vincere qualcosa ma anche di conquistare un posto in InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Advertising
Chelsea-Blackburn - League Cup : streaming - probabili formazioni - pronostici
Chelsea, Pochettino: 'Capisco la delusione dei tifosi ma devono avere fiducia nella squadra'Mauricio Pochettino chiede ai tifosi del Chelsea di rimanere vicini alla squadra alla vigilia della gara di Coppa di Lega contro il Blackburn: ' So che è difficile controllare le emozioni, i tifosi vogliono vincere e alle volte emerge la ...
James to start for Chelsea in Blackburn League Cup tie Reuters
Chelsea vs Blackburn: Where to watch, TV channel, kick-off time, date Chelsea FC
Mauricio Pochettino confirms Reece James will start against Blackburn as Chelsea boss demands Carabao Cup run | OneFootballMauricio Pochettino will give Reece James his first start since August against Blackburn tomorrow in a bid to play his "best team." The club captain will make his welcome return in the Carabao Cup ...
Mauricio Pochettino confirms Reece James will start against Blackburn as Chelsea boss demands Carabao Cup runEnzo Fernandez is set to return but Mykhailo Mudryk is still out, with several Chelsea stars could be rested out of necessity. Speaking about his team selection, Pochettino discussed James' return as ...
Chelsea BlackburnSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Chelsea Blackburn