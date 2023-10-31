Chelsea-Blackburn (EFL Cup, 01-11-2023 ore 20:45 ): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di martedì 31 ottobre 2023) Se c’è un club di Premier League che dovrebbe puntare sulla EFL Cup questo è proprio il Chelsea. Fuori dalle coppe europee e solo dodicesima in classifica, per la squadra di Mauricio Pochettino la cosiddetta Carabao Cup (lo sponsor) rappresenta una discreta chance non solo di vincere qualcosa ma anche di conquistare un posto in InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi su infobetting
Chelsea, Pochettino: 'Capisco la delusione dei tifosi ma devono avere fiducia nella squadra'Mauricio Pochettino chiede ai tifosi del Chelsea di rimanere vicini alla squadra alla vigilia della gara di Coppa di Lega contro il Blackburn: ' So che è difficile controllare le emozioni, i tifosi vogliono vincere e alle volte emerge la ...
Chelsea vs Blackburn: Blues seek Carabao Cup progress against Championship strugglers – kick-off time, team news and how to followChelsea welcome Blackburn Rovers to Stamford Bridge this week for a big Carabao Cup clash. The Blues have struggled in the Premier League this year, winning just three games. Mauricio ...
Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk Battles Injury Amid Team’s Growing Health ConcernsIn the world of English football, the name Mykhailo Mudryk has been resonating with a sense of promise and anticipation. The Ukrainian midfielder, adorned in Chelsea colors, has been making strides on ...
